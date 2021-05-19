TGI Fridays announces its Victoria Square restaurant will remain closed when indoor dining restrictions lift

Popular restaurant chain TGI Fridays has announced its Victoria Square restaurant will remain closed after indoor dining restrictions are lifted - much to the disappointment of local foodies.

TGI Fridays, which had been based at the Belfast city centre retail landmark for more than a decade, revealed its decision via social media on Tuesday.

The chain, which is famed for its burgers, ribs and cocktails, said on Facebook: "Unfortunately TGI Fridays will not be reopening in Victoria Square, Belfast.

"TGI Fridays Belfast wished to thank it's customers for their loyal support over the past 12 years."

Fans expressed their disappointment at the news, with one saying: “So sad. Many a good time I had and plenty of good memories in TGI Fridays over the past decade.”

A fellow parent added: “My 11-year-old is gonna be genuinely heartbroken. He had his last proper birthday celebration with TGIs and he had the best time.”

The outlet appears to be the latest casualty of the economic impact of the pandemic. Debenhams, which closed earlier this month at Castlecourt, along with clothing retailers Dorothy Perkins, Topshop, Miss Selfridge and booksellers Easons are just some of well known high street names which have gone from the city centre.

Recently Holohan's at The Barge on Lanyon Place announced they were to shut its operations after "a very tough year", adding that "a very uncertain future" has made it impossible to continue trading.

Victoria Square has been contacted for comment.