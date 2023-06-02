The Avenue Cinema launch and Peroni Pitstop campaign pick up awards

From left, Russell Lever, deputy head of PR; Sebastian McBrien, account manager; Ruth McCullagh, account director; Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR and Alice Byrne, senior account executive, ASG & Partners

ASG & Partners and Rumour Mill have picked up a collective five awards at the Northern Ireland final of the UK-wide PRCA DARE Awards held in the Merchant Hotel on Wednesday night.

Belfast-based ASG was the only PR firm to secure a hat trick, lifting Best Public Sector Campaign of the Year and Best Integrated Campaign of the Year for their outstanding work on the Community Relations Council’s Good Relations Week 2022.

It was also awarded Best Event/Launch of the Year Award for delivering the Peroni Nastro Azzurro II Pitstop event for Richmond Marketing.

Lisburn-based Rumour Mill Creative Communications, meanwhile, was recognised as Small Consultancy of the Year and bagged the Consumer Relations Award for its launch of The Avenue Cinema in Belfast.

The PRCA DARE Awards recognise and honour exemplary achievements of PR and communications professionals, with its UK-wide Grand Prix set to be held on October 5.

Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR at ASG & Partners, said: "Being acknowledged at a national level is an incredible accomplishment and I’m immensely proud of our team's unwavering commitment to providing an award-winning service to our clients."

Renna Markson, managing director of PRCA, said: "We are delighted to congratulate ASG Partners on their success at the PRCA DARE Awards Northern Ireland, where they secured three well-deserved awards. The judges were impressed by their execution and strategic planning, which resulted in outstanding outcomes.

“Their campaign Il Pitstop for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% was recognised as the Event/Launch of the Year, highlighting their remarkable planning and execution. Additionally, ASG & Partners secured two awards for their exceptional Integrated Campaign and Public Sector Campaign, both associated with Good Relations Week 2022.

“Their winning formula was a result of diligent research, strategic approach, and a brilliant fusion of creative and innovative campaign ideas. The results speak for themselves, and we eagerly anticipate their future endeavours."

The Community Relations Council's Good Relations Week campaign is a celebration of Northern Ireland’s culture and heritage, while addressing sectarianism, racism, and promoting cultural diversity and gender equality in helping build a united and shared future for everyone.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s II Pitstop was a four-day event in Belfast and one of several activations planned to mark the beginning of a long-term multi-year partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

Rumour Mill was recognised for its work throughout 2022/23 with clients including Omniplex, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Boojum.

The consultancy was noted for its work on the launch of Omniplex’s new The Avenue Cinema concept, which saw top tier coverage secured in print, online and broadcast outlets across Northern Ireland.

Samantha Livingstone, managing director, said: “Rumour Mill Creative Communications was established as a forward-thinking agency and we evolve with the continually changing communications landscape.

“Together, we work daily to develop our capabilities and to bring new creative solutions to our clients. We employ a 360-degree approach and authenticity remains at the very core of our work.”