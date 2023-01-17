The Big Interview: NI joinery firm piloting ‘passive’ houses that could be heated for £150 a year

Ambitious projects for Claridge’s Hotel in London and an art gallery in France opened Setanta Construction’s eyes to the potential of building energy efficient homes off-site, director Mark Gribbin reveals

Mark and Niall Gribbin, directors of Setanta Construction

Alyson Magee Tue 17 Jan 2023 at 14:30