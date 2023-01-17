The Big Interview: NI joinery firm piloting ‘passive’ houses that could be heated for £150 a year
Ambitious projects for Claridge’s Hotel in London and an art gallery in France opened Setanta Construction’s eyes to the potential of building energy efficient homes off-site, director Mark Gribbin reveals
Alyson Magee
A local joinery business is piloting a modular ‘passive’ house expected to cost as little as £150 a year to heat. Two prototypes have been built on Setanta Construction’s 15-acre premises in Magherafelt and are being monitored by Ulster University researchers for a year.