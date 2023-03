The Big Interview: Toytown’s Alan Simpson on toy retailing, NI Protocol problems, and Rishi Sunak

Alan Simpson, chairman of the Toy Retailers Association, tells Niamh Campbell about his optimism for Christmas despite the cost of living crisis and why he has high hopes for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Alan Simpson of Toytown at the shop in Newtownards (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Niamh Campbell Tue 1 Nov 2022 at 09:30