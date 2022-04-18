‘The biggest weekend since Christmas’ – NI bar owners hail impact of extended opening hours over Easter

The loosening of Easter licensing laws led to one of the busiest weekends of the year, bar owners have said.

It was the first weekend of the season for caravan owners, staycationers set off on their breaks, while Belfast celebrated the end of the World Irish Dancing Championships and welcomed an influx of thirsty rugby fans for the Ulster match. Many nightclubs also opened for the first time on an Easter Saturday night.

This Easter marked the first time that the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland was able to take advantage of updated legislation, allowing businesses to remain open as normal during the Bank Holiday period.

Previously, licensed premises had limited hours for the sale of alcohol from Thursday to Sunday over the Easter weekend.

Mark Edwards from Blakes of the Hollow in Enniskillen said it was a very busy weekend and that the extended hours had a big impact.

He said: “It really felt like the start of the visitor season, with the caravans opening and the staycationers. It was a really good atmosphere.

"The change to the licensing hours absolutely made a difference, especially on Good Friday. With all restrictions relaxed, it was a full-day experience. We had live entertainment on Friday, which would not have happened before.”

Customers, including visitors arriving for the weekend, enjoyed the atmosphere on Good Friday.

“It was probably the biggest weekend since Christmas. People experienced the weekend as it should be," said Mr Edwards.

Peader O’Donnell's on Waterloo Street in Derry opened its nightclub for the first time on an Easter Saturday. It was packed, one staff member said.

Belfast's visitor numbers were boosted all week by the World Irish Dancing Championship, which took place at the Waterfront Hall and ended on Sunday.

It would not have been the same if the previous licensing hours had still been in place, said John Bittles of Bittles Bar on Upper Church Lane.

“There was a big difference," he said, adding that relatives, parents and grandparents of those competing in the World Irish Dancing Championship were able to end their week on a high.

“It would not have been the same if the old licensing hours had been in place, especially Friday," he said.

“With all-day opening on Friday, it made a big difference, especially with the Irish dancing. That was great for the city, everywhere was busy.

“If it still had been the same old laws, with the Ulster rugby team, we would have been closing when they were coming back from the ground.”

Shuttle buses were running from close to the bar to the Kingspan, where Ulster hosted Toulouse in a European post-league season play-off clash.

Mr Bittles added: “I have been in this business for 47 years and this has been a long time coming. Definitely it was well up there with one of the best weekends of the year. People even came on Friday because it was a bit of history, everybody was out. It was good old day, with a great atmosphere.”

Willie Gregg, of the Harbour Bar in Portrush, which saw the opening of Curry's Fun Park, said it was a fantastic weekend.

"It was a good Friday. It was different, an excellent day's trade. It was big in the dining area and my end, the drink end," he said.

"Before, you were tip-toeing around the weekend. You were not even able to have a wine sauce or a Guinness pie. All that has gone and it has made a big difference. It’s very progressive."

The renowned publican praised Hospitality Ulster for its work lobbying for the change.

"It is positive and now I cannot wait for the North West 200, which is only round the corner,” he added.