The cheapest quotes for heating oil in your Northern Ireland postcode area as prices expected to remain high for two years

The virtual online price checker in this article was updated with the latest quotes for 500L of heating oil on Monday, March 7.

Sky-high heating oil prices in Northern Ireland will only increase and are expected to remain like this for at least two years, a leading economist has warned.

Homeowners, meanwhile, face a postcode lottery in getting the cheapest deals. The price of heating oil skyrocketed across Northern Ireland in a matter of days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with homeowners facing bills of at least £479 for 500 litres.

In just one week, the average price of 500L rose from £321.10 to £435.79 (36% rise), according to The Consumer Council’s home heating oil price checker on Thursday.

During the same period, 300L rose from an average of £206.14 to £275.92, and 900L jumped from £555.72 to £758.11. The cheapest quote for 500L in the Belfast area on Wednesday came in at £435 but jumped to £500.85 in just 48 hours.

It comes as SSE Airtricity announced on Friday its gas prices for some households and businesses will increase by 39% from April – a rise of £870 annually. When priced in sterling, barrels of crude oil reached a record high of £89 ($119) this week – resulting in worldwide energy price increases.

Due to fears of an oil shortage, some suppliers here have been forced to limit orders to just 300L. The average price for 500L of heating oil in Northern Ireland was as low as £264.83 on January 6, but some households now face bills of £479, while others will fork out a minimum £509, depending on where they live.

According to the heating oil price comparison site Cheapest Oil on Friday, homes in postcode areas BT69, BT70 (both in the Dungannon area), BT74 to BT79 (Enniskillen and Tyrone areas), BT74 to BT79 (Co Tyrone area) and BT81 to BT94 (Co Londonderry/Co Fermanagh areas) will pay at least £479 for 500 litres of oil – the cheapest in Northern Ireland.

However, those in areas BT33 (Newcastle), BT36 to BT38 (Newtownabbey/Carrickfergus areas) must pay a minimum £509 for the same amount of heating oil – an increase of 48% on the January 6 average. The dramatic increase in price follows on from the rise in petrol, diesel, and gas.

Ulster Bank economist Richard Ramsey explained the rapid rise in oil costs in the last week was “almost solely” down to the events in Ukraine.

However, he allayed fears that Russia will turn off its gas and oil supplies as it continued to provide fuel during the 2014 annexation of Crimea and throughout the Cold War.

Mr Ramsey said: “Even though Russia provides oil and gas, what the West is likely to do is now look for alternatives to Russian oil and gas.

“It has been reported that nobody wants to buy 70% of Russia’s oil, so even though there is a shortage, people are almost shunning Russia. However, if they don’t take their supplies, they’re chasing after a smaller amount of oil and gas from elsewhere. Therefore, the prices go up.”

Mr Ramsey said the only way to bring the fuel prices back down is if supplies are rationed. He also warned that holding off another month to fill your oil tank could backfire as prices are expected to continue climbing.

He added: “We haven’t reached the peak yet. We’ve gone from $100 per barrel of crude oil to $120. The issue is if the war goes on, which it probably could, are we going to see barrels go up to $130 or $140? We’re still not necessarily at the peak.

“I don’t think they’re going to come back down to $60/$70 a barrel like pre-pandemic levels. Are they going to come down to $60/$70 this year? I would say not a chance. I think we’re going to have a period of at least two years of potentially very high energy prices.”

The Consumer Council’s director of infrastructure and sustainability, Peter McClenaghan, explained Northern Ireland is “at the mercy” of the global markets as almost all of our heating oil supplies are imported.

He said: “Unfortunately, wholesale prices are forecast to continue to rise in the coming months, perhaps by as much as another 30%, and those rises will also be passed onto consumers.”

Mr McClenaghan added that local oil suppliers have advised home deliveries will continue as normal despite the strong demand, but “some customers may see some delay due to the volume of orders”.

“Suppliers may also be unable to confirm customer prices until day of delivery, so we would advise consumers to request that your supplier quotes a maximum amount that they will charge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s policy manager, Heather Wilson, said it was imperative Stormont works towards retrofitting properties to ensure they are warmer and more energy efficient.

She said: “We have also been clear that, similar to England and Wales, we need to establish a heat and buildings action plan to ensure we decarbonise our housing stock. How we build our homes also needs a step change.

“Commitment from all political parties is required to invest in modern methods of construction to ensure the delivery of energy-saving homes at speed. It is extremely important that action is taken to ensure tenants can live comfortably.”