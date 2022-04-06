The Dead Rabbit: Belfast owners of famous New York bar end their partnership

The Belfast-born founders of New York Irish bar The Dead Rabbit have announced they have ended their partnership at the venue.

Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who met as barmen in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel, said the change was a “natural development” and that there was no animosity between them.

Jack McGarry is to continue running The Dead Rabbit in New York’s financial district, while Sean Muldoon is to open new venue Hazel And Apple in Charleston in South Carolina.

However, according to industry magazine Drinks International, Mr Muldoon will keep his shares in The Dead Rabbit, while the bar’s parent company is an investor in the Charleston venue.

Mr McGarry described how he plans to lead the expansion of The Dead Rabbit brand with openings in other US cities.

“New Orleans is signed and will launch for Mardi Gras 2023,” he told Drinks International.

“We’re at the final stages of signing for Austin, Texas, which will be [later] in 2023 — we’re insistent on a six-month separation.

“We’re looking at most major metropolitan cities — tier-1 cities primarily, dropping into tier 2 and 3 after the three-year period.

“I want to be at each for three months, pre and post, to make sure the culture is there, the finish and standards — and really lean in with the market partners.

“The next few years is going to be really heavy in terms of travel. I’m fully prepared to give it a good crack for five to ten years.”

The Dead Rabbit, which aims to be a more stylish version of the traditional Irish bar, was awarded the World’s Best Bar in 2015 and again in 2016.

While the venue has weathered the pandemic, another bar in lower Manhattan, called BlackTail, also opened by the duo, has since closed.

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph last year, they revealed their plans to open in New Orleans.

The duo have also reminisced about surviving on $8 burritos while building up to the opening of The Dead Rabbit in 2013.

In 2019, they published From Barley To Blarney: A Whiskey Lover's Guide To Ireland.

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph, the pair talked about how they hoped their own success could inspire other young people from Belfast.

Mr Muldoon said: “We come from nothing, absolutely nothing, and we were penniless. But we have made it.

“Everything could change, but we hope that it doesn't, and we hope to be an inspiration to these kids who are in these neighbourhoods.”