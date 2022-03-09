The John Hewitt: ‘End of an era’ for well-loved Belfast pub as it gets a new operator

One of the most long-established pubs in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter is to get a new operator after nearly a quarter of a century, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

A craft brewery is taking over the John Hewitt on Donegall Street, in what former manager Gerry White described as “the end of an era”.

The John Hewitt, which is named after the famous poet from Belfast, is owned by charity the Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre based in the next door premises.

The centre is retaining ownership of the pub but for the first time, is entering an agreement with a third party, the brewery, to run the pub. However, the historic ‘John Hewitt’ name is expected to be retained.

Down the years the John Hewitt has been a key venue for live music and cultural events, including as a venue for acts playing in the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival and Out to Lunch Festival.

Folk artists including Seasick Steve and Mumford & Sons played their first Northern Ireland gigs there, while it also held a popular weekly jazz night.

Neither the centre nor the craft brewery returned a request for comment on the plans. However, the arrangement is widely known in the industry.

Mr White, who stepped down from the John Hewitt nearly five years ago to focus on his craft gin business Jawbox, said he had received multiple calls from people wishing to discuss the change.

He said: “As far as I know, the bar is still going to be owned by Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre, but they are leasing it out. But I think they are keeping the name.

"It has always been in the hands of the centre and this is the first time it has been leased to an outside body.”

He was the second manager to run the pub, following Pedro Donald, who now owns pubs The Sunflower and The American.

Mr White said: “It broke my heart leaving the John Hewitt. It was always more than a pub as we worked with all the festivals and with art exhibitions but I left as Jawbox was taking up all my time.

"This change now feels like the end of an era but hopefully it will mean a new lease of life for it.”

He said it had been one of the first hospitality businesses to open in the Cathedral Quarter, back in 1999 and before a surge in its popularity as a night-time location.

“Back then, there was only the Duke of York, the John Hewitt and Nick’s Warehouse.”

It had also been a pioneer in the sale of German wheat beers, he added, and was the first bar to sell the renowned Samuel Adams on draft outside the US, Mr White said.