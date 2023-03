Forge Integrated Primary School pupils Ella Smith and Lucas Watt presented His Majesty the King with a gift by 'Art On a Tin' with an image of the Giant’s Causeway, the tin contained truffles made by The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock (Credit: Darren Kidd/Presseye)

They could well have been eaten by now by the monarch who often skips lunch. When King Charles III and the Queen Consort landed in Belfast today, they were given a tin of chocolates from two Northern Ireland businesses.