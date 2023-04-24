‘The last time I saved for something was for an Abba record in 1975’

Author Louise Kennedy grew up in Belfast before moving to the Republic, where she worked as a chef for nearly 30 years. She is in the running for a major literary prize.

What would you do with your £30,000 prize money if you won the Women’s Prize for Fiction?

I would hire a skip and chuck all the stuff I should have gotten rid of years ago. Decadent or what? Then I would throw the rest of the money at my Celtic Tiger mortgage.

What did you learn about money while growing up?

I got mixed messages. My parents liked to own things that were ‘good’ for which they did not — to my knowledge — save; my mother was an early owner of an Access card. They were frugal in their own way, though, sometimes hilariously so. When children called to our house in the winter, my father could not cope with the front door being open and used to roar, ‘Stop heating the street!’

What did your career in hospitality teach you about money?

Chefs earn relatively little for putting in long, anti-social hours in unpleasant conditions, so most of my working life has been hand to mouth.

The people chefs feed are often very different to them. I worked in a fashionable Dublin restaurant in the late 1990s. One night someone left a very new Prada coat in the cloakroom and never came back for it.

In a practical sense, being a chef gave me a lifelong dislike of waste and the ability to conjure a meal out of almost nothing.

Has inflation and the energy crisis prompted any changes in lifestyle?

Ours is a cold house, built in the late 1960s. We have never been able to afford to heat it properly and cutting back would be miserable.

Last year, I replaced our duvets with warmer ones and bought electric blankets, which has meant cosy beds at least. As for shopping, I have been a Lidl customer for 20 years and there is little scope for further savings.

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

Many times, most recently at Dubai Airport in March.

I saw a sales assistant pop three Rolex watches into a bag for someone already buckling under the weight of bags from Louis Vuitton and Bulgari.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My house.

What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

My house. We bought it in 2007 and were in negative equity until last year.

Do you still carry cash?

I try to, but my children manage to relieve me of it within hours.

Do you use any of the digital banks?

Yes, Revolut. I was suspicious of it at first, but now love how it circumvents the carry on over bills in restaurants and transfers funds immediately.

What was your worst ever job?

I spent 1989 putting microfiche into alphabetical order in an American bank in the City of London.

Do you have a pension?

I contributed to one for a couple of years in the early 2000s, but had to withdraw because I could no longer afford the monthly payments.

Are you a spender or a saver?

The last time I saved was for an Abba record in 1975, which I suppose makes me a spender. Not in the Shirley Bassey sense — I simply never earned enough to save. In fact, I never earned enough to live, so have been in debt for many years.

Louise Kennedy’s debut novel Trespasses, set in NI in 1975, has been longlisted for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction, with the shortlist due to be unveiled on Wednesday