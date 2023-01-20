The Newry Reporter has ‘a bright future’ after being bought by News Letter owner

The office of The Newry Reporter. The weekly paper has been rescued from closure after a takeover by National World plc

Weekly newspaper The Newry Reporter has been rescued from closure after it was bought by News Letter owner National World plc.

The paper, which had been owned by the Hodgett family for nearly a century and founded in 1867, was to shut with the loss of 10 jobs after a final edition on January 25.

But National World confirmed on Friday it had stepped in to acquire the publication.

It said: “The Reporter has been maintained as a high-quality paper by its previous owner, Edward Hodgett Ltd, and has a strong and dedicated readership and audience through online subscription.

“The Reporter’s long heritage in Newry and the Mournes presents a key opportunity to underpin National World’s growth in its business in Belfast, Derry and other weekly papers, including its Farming Life Saturday publication that enjoys significant circulation in the area.”

Edward Hodgett Ltd said: "For 96 years and across three generations, the Hodgett family has had the immense pleasure to steward The Newry Reporter, serving Newry, Mourne and south Down, since the Victorian era of 1867, in a span across tectonic global and national rifts.

“World wars, partition, the Troubles and Covid have all been taken in the title’s stride. Until now.

"Last week it grieved us to announce the profoundly sad news to our readership and further afield that we would be producing our last edition at the end of January 2023. However, we never gave up striving to find a more positive outcome for both our wonderful staff and one of Ireland’s most historic newspapers."

Managing director Lowry Hodgett added: "National World has done its utmost to save jobs, share our values of service and strongly support The Newry Reporter’s independent editorial ethos. The title now has a bright future.”

David Montgomery, executive chairman of National World, said: “The Reporter has a proud history and National World is committed to uphold and foster its heritage.

"It is important that its independent editorial voice is protected and plays a part in promoting Newry and the wider region. We are proud to take on that role and support all The Reporter’s staff and contributors in that mission.”

Mr Montgomery is a former editor of the News of the World and ex-chief executive of Mirror Group. He set up National World in 2019.

It completed the acquisition of JPI Media Publishing in January 2021. Its titles include the News Letter and The Derry Journal, as well as the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman.