The Northern Ireland employers 'named and shamed' for failing to pay minimum wage

Meat processor in Ballymena is NI's worst offender after short-changing workers

Manor House Country Hotel was named for failing to pay £2,837.04 to 139 workers.

Northern Ireland's five health trusts and a meat processor in Co Antrim are today named and shamed as "rogue" employers who failed to pay the minimum wage.

Around 1,350 workers across NI were short-changed by a total of £104,000, according to the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Doherty & Gray in Ballymena is the top local offender in a list of companies described by BEIS as "rogue employers named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage".

All have had to pay the arrears in wages as well as financial penalties.

In a list of 139 UK employers, Doherty & Gray is number four for failing to pay £43,470.16 to 128 workers. The company behind sausage brand Hull's of Ballymena said its minimum wage policy over a three-year period had been audited by HMRC in 2018. It said it had always paid wages at and above the correct rates.

However, a discrepancy arose because of a "harmonious" agreement in which staff were charged in their wages for products they'd bought the month before, if they hadn't already paid for them separately.

A spokesman said: "HMRC interpret any deduction from net staff wages as a deduction from their gross wage and therefore this has an effect on the Gross Rate of pay.

"Therefore, although the company were paying the correct rates of pay, this anomaly of agreed deductions for purchase of meat etc, from staff's net pay resulted in a shortfall when HMRC applied their deduction rules."

The company said it had reimbursed all the people affected, and that it changed its policy on staff product sales.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said that a "unique combination of factors" were to blame for a delay in five health trusts paying a total of £39,225 to 970 employees.

The shortfall was greatest at the Southern Health Trust, which failed to pay £11,285.34 to 269 workers.

The South Eastern Trust failed to pay £7,564.66 to 193 workers and Belfast Trust failed to pay £7,303.41 to 192 workers.

Northern Trust failed to pay £6,900.72 to 146 workers, while Western Trust was found to have owed £6,170.97 to 170 workers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The department is aware of the breach in National Minimum Wage law during 2017/18. This was due to late payment of the increased rate in the National Living Wage effective from April 1 2017.

"The correct rate was applied and paid to affected staff in August/September 2017, with arrears back to April 1 2017

"It was always the HSC Employers' intention to pay the correct rate. However, a unique combination of factors meant that there was a delay, and this was entirely outside the HSC Employers' control.

"The Department and the HSC sector are, and always have been, entirely respectful of the need to comply with the legislation."

Meanwhile, the Manor House Country Hotel near Enniskillen was named for failing to pay £2,837.04 to 139 workers.

Western Brand Poultry Products, also in Co Fermanagh, had failed to pay £9,275 to 50 workers.

The Department for Business said companies around the UK had failed to pay a total of £6.7m, "in a completely unacceptable breach of employment law".

Business Minister Paul Scully says the list should be a "wake-up call" to rogue bosses.

The department said it had brought back its name and shame policy after a two-year pause for reforms "to ensure only the worst offenders are targeted".