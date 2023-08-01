The Range to open new 20,000 square foot NI store

The Range initially began has an open air market stall in Plymouth

Home and garden retailer The Range is set to open a new 20,000 square foot store in Lisburn next month.

According to a statement from the company, customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store which will be located in Sprucefield Park.

It is due to officially open on 22nd September at 9am.

"From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.

“In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create a number of new jobs for the area,” the statement added.

Founded in 1989, The Range initially began has an open air market stall in Plymouth, before its owner Chris Dawson opened the company’s first physical store in the town under the name C.D.S. Superstores.

It was rebranded as The Range in the early 1990s and the company now has over 1,000 stores across Europe, including larger venues in Northern Ireland in Connswater, Boucher Road and Newtownabbey.

Information on the full opening hours and number of jobs created at the new storem which will run exclusive offers to celebrate its openingm will be confirmed at a later date.