The tech start-ups helping hospitality’s recovery from Covid

Remote accounting and contactless tipping just some of services being offered to sector

New approach: Ryan Crown and Ema O’Kane of the Hill Street Hatch

Local tech companies are helping the hospitality industry get back on its feet after lockdown.

One company has invented a system that allows customers to tip contactlessly, as fewer people are using physical cash because of the pandemic.

The sector is continuing to struggle, with 74% of businesses reporting staffing issues in a recent survey.

Even as restrictions ease, 77% of owners questioned believe uncertainty caused by the pandemic is a serious risk to their future.

Many local start-ups have been born out of lockdown as a direct response to assist hospitality.

Hill Street Hatch is one such business that helps culinary entrepreneurs start out by trialling their ideas with a ‘shop window’ in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

The space was previously home to the Toast Office, which launched at the beginning of the year and sold over 15,000 toasties in its first three months and rack ed up turnover of £200,000-plus.

Hatch has received over 150 requests to date, and is currently hosting Kubo, a Filipino finger food cafe.

Co-founders Ema O’Kane and Ryan Crown have been working with global hospitality brands in the US over the last five years.

They said the process of launching hospitality ventures is outdated and the risks are now higher than ever due to the pandemic.

“With many in the sector without work, some people have taken the opportunity to go back to the drawing board and create a concept of their own and we want Hill Street Hatch to be the place where those ambitions and ideas come to life,” said Ema.

Another start-up, Belfast fintech firm Gratsi, has just been acquired by Strikepay in the Republic.

Launched last year, Gratsi facilitates contactless gratuity and tipping for workers in the hospitality and food industries.

When the first lockdown ended in June 2020 three local tech firms also offered their professional help free for three months to support the reopening of hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes.

Gig Grafter, Right Revenue and Lightyear provided software services ranging from scheduling to revenue management and automated accounts.

Although some of those offers have ended, Lightyear has continued to give hospitality clients payment holidays and provided new customers with free training and set-up to implement its latest financial technology, which helps businesses manage their accounts payable functions during the pandemic.

Lightyear co-founder Chris Gregg said: “It’s been reassuring to see local hospitality businesses preparing for the future by implementing our remote automation technology.

“Together we can help local hospitality bounce back strongly and help prepare for any future challenges within their finance functions.”

Gig Grafter’s system automatically generates payroll estimates as rotas are drafted, including insurance (NIC and PRSI) and pension (UK Workplace Pension) contributions.

The company is offering a risk-free first month, so that if a business is using its software but stops doing so after 30 days it will not be billed.

There is also a ‘cancel anytime’ policy, and if any establishment has to close due to the virus there is no cost if there are no active employees.

“During the pandemic we were able to to support the convenience retail sector manage the fluctuations in their staff levels with flexible scheduling,” said co-founder Barry Lynch.

“We now have many Centra, SuperValu, Eurospar, Mace and Nisa stores using the system.”

Brian Murphy, chair of the Hospitality Industry Group, praised the combined work of local businesses, employees, suppliers, banks and government in aiding the sector.

And Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster noted that the industry is “far too important to our local economy” to not be given the attention it requires by the Executive.

He added: “We now urgently need a dedicated hospitality recovery strategy developed and delivered in a partnership of the industry and the NI Executive.”