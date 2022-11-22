The truth about working in retail: ‘One woman said she wouldn’t be told anything by a nobody who worked in a supermarket’

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas rush on us, staff in supermarkets and shops are facing into a stressful time at work

There is a long held mantra amongst those in the service industry that ‘the customer is always right’. But as anyone who has worked in the retail business will know, there are many occasions when the customer is most definitely in the wrong — and a new survey from the Retail Trust in the UK has revealed that each week, one in three shop workers are threatened, shouted at, spat on or even hit.