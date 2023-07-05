The White Company to open its first store in Northern Ireland

Luxury retailer The White Company is opening its first store in Northern Ireland in Victoria Square, Belfast

The store, which is due to open in the autumn, will sell The White Company’s full offer from bedding and cashmere to fragrances, sleepwear and gifts.

It will be on the shopping centre’s lower ground level, trading alongside Reiss, Ted Baker, and Sweaty Betty.

Russell Banham, UK head at Victoria Square owner Commerz Real, said: “Victoria Square has celebrated some significant new and exclusive retail launches and we are pleased to be welcoming the regional debut of the aspirational homeware and lifestyle brand, The White Company.

"This signing marks Victoria Square’s continued growth and appeal to premium brands who seek to engage with our catchment.”

Sarah King, director of property at The White Company, added: “The new Belfast location is an important opening for The White Company this year and one we identified as a key part of our UK expansion plans. Victoria Square provides a perfect opportunity for our growth and as site for our first store in Northern Ireland.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office. SPACE acted on behalf of The White Company.