They have treated us all like c**p, says 30-year P&O veteran

Two former P&O employees have revealed how they were informed they had lost their jobs and told to leave the vessel at once.

It comes after the company made 800 members of staff redundant yesterday “with immediate effect”.

Private security officers boarded the vessel docked at Larne Harbour to facilitate the transition between crew members and their replacements. It is understood that agency staff will now sail the firm’s ships.

Second Officer Thomas McKay, from Belfast, told this newspaper he was going home to explain to his wife and children what had happened.

“I woke up this morning and got made redundant with immediate effect and was asked to remove myself from the vessel,” he added, shortly after being given the unwelcome news.

“There’s been a crew delivered in coaches to replace us. They’re all standing outside our cabins. We walk out, they walk in.

“I live in Belfast. I’m just going home to the wife and kids and I’ll try explaining that to them.”

Another former staff member, Alan McCulloch, said he was “gutted” at how he had been treated by a company he had worked for three decades.

“That’s me. Thirty years I’ve been working there and that’s the way they treat you — just like a piece of c**p,” added Mr McCulloch, who is Scottish.

“You work all through the pandemic, [keep] the thing going and this is the kind of loyalty that P&O give the crew.”

A P&O spokesperson said that “in its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business”.

“We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent [company] DP World. This is not sustainable,” they added.

It us understood that some crew members are defying orders and refusing to leave their ships in protest.

Workers were told the news on a video call. The firm said it was a “tough” decision, but it would “not be a viable business” without the changes.

The RMT union said crew members were being replaced with cheaper overseas workers.

P&O said its services would not operate for the “next few days”, with passengers told to use other companies.

P&O is one of the UK’s leading ferry companies, carrying more than 10 million passengers a year before the pandemic and about 15% of all freight cargo in and out of the UK.

However, like many transport operators, it saw demand slump in the pandemic, forcing it to announce 1,110 job cuts.

P&O Ferries claimed almost £15m in government grants in 2020, including furlough payments for its employees.

It is owned by DP World, a multi-national logistics company based in Dubai. It paid a £270m dividend to shareholders in 2020.