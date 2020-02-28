Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says Paisley

Ian Paisley has said a third runway at Heathrow is "absolutely vital" for Northern Ireland after the expansion of the airport was thrown into doubt.

Yesterday, leading judges ruled that the Government must reconsider its support for a third runway because of the environmental impact.

The Court of Appeal concluded that the Secretary of State for Transport failed to take account of the Government's commitments to tackling climate change when setting out support for the project in a National Policy Statement (NPS).

The appeal was brought by a group of councils in London affected by the expansion, environmental charities including Greenpeace, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Campaigners hailed the ruling as a victory, saying it had "killed off" plans for a third runway for good and that the project is now "politically unacceptable".

However, Heathrow insisted it will press on with expansion and work with the Government on the climate change issue, with a spokeswoman saying it is "eminently fixable".

DUP North Antrim MP Mr Paisley said the UK needs more international air linkages "and the third runway at Heathrow represents the best solution".

"It is the UK's only hub airport, and for Northern Ireland it is absolutely vital we have connectivity not just to our capital city, but onwards to the rest of the world," he said. "Northern Ireland is also well placed to locate one of the four logistics hubs. These are to be sited outside of London and the South East and can bring major economic benefits.

"The challenge for Heathrow now is to demonstrate the expansion can take place within the UK's commitment on carbon emissions."