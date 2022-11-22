Thompson Aero pours £7.5m into testing facility

A new world-class £7.5m testing facility is to be built in Co Down by an aeroplane seating manufacturer.

Thompson Aero Seating has announced the creation of a dynamic test facility (DTF) which it said will catapult the company into a new era of development and innovation.

Described as the first of its kind on the island of Ireland, Thompson Aero Seating said the 13,500sq ft facility represents a £7.5m investment.

Building works for the new extension to the existing Thompson facility have already started at the company’s site in Banbridge, Co Down. It is due to be completed by spring next year, with testing planned to begin from autumn 2023.

Neil Taggart, chief executive of Thompson Aero Seating, said it is a “significant investment”. He said it will give the firm “enhanced capability for certifying new products for airworthiness and carrying out research and development work locally”.

“Currently, there is no DTF on the island of Ireland which has meant sending products and team members to either Europe or the USA,” he said.

Invest NI has offered £750,000 support towards the capital investment. Thompson Aero’s VantageXL Suite seat for Virgin Atlantic’s new A330-900 aircraft was unveiled earlier this year.