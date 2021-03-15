Thorntons to close all Northern Ireland shops

Thorntons said the move will impact 603 jobs across the UK

Chocolate retailer Thorntons has announced plans to permanently shut all of its 61 stores, including those in Northern Ireland.

The retailer, which recently opened a flagship new store and cafe in Belfast's Arthur Square, in March 2020, said the "changing dynamics" of the high street had forced them to shift to a digital only focus.

603 jobs are set to be at risk, with the chocolate retailer also having stores in Derry and Craigavon.

In a statement, Adam Goddard, retail director at Thorntons said: "The ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the numerous lockdown restrictions over the last year - especially during our key trading periods at Easter and Christmas - has meant we have been trading in the most challenging circumstances.

"Unfortunately like many other retailers, the obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the high street are too severe.

"Despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to go into full consultation to start the permanent closure of our retail store estate. We understand that this will be an uncertain and concerning time for our colleagues and we will actively support them during this period.

"As customers continue to change the way they shop, we must change with them. We remain committed to our iconic Thorntons brand and will continue to invest further in the future potential to ensure we evolve with the times."

Thorntons posted losses of £35m last year, taking its total losses to more than £100m since being bought by Italian confectionery giant Ferrero in 2015.

The Chief Executive of the Belfast Chamber, Simon Hamilton , said the loss of the chain's stores in Northern Ireland was a "really sad story.

In a tweet he said the decision would "leave a gap" in Belfast city centre.

Responding to the news of the closures, Retail NI described it as a "sad loss" to Northern Ireland's high street.

“Our thoughts are with the Thorntons staff and their families as they face an uncertain financial future," said Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts.

“Any town centre business that closes always results in a loss of footfall for surrounding traders and increases the impact”

“Sadly this lockdown had had a huge economic impact on our town and city centres and we would urge the Executive to name a date for the reopening of non-essential retail and hospitality before there is permanent damage done ”