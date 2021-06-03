Thousands back petition to save east Belfast cafe over planning dispute

A petition to save an east Belfast cafe has gathered thousands of signatures after the council refused a planning application.

Monika Dike (41) first opened the Smokey Deli on Grand Parade in 2019, but says she has now been told by the council she must shut down.

She said the main objections from Belfast City Council relate to smoke from an outdoor grill, noise and a dispute over whether the cafe is located in a residential zone.

The venue was previously used as a florist’s shop, but Monika said when she started trading she had expected the council to grant a retrospective planning application to change its use to a delicatessen.

Originally from Poland, Monika first moved to Belfast in 2007 and said opening her own deli was a lifelong dream but now she fears losing her business and income.

The petition to save the cafe has now attracted over 5,000 signatures with many calling on the council to change its decision.

Speaking before holding a protest outside the cafe on Tuesday, Monika said: “It’s just heartbreaking for me, I’m not sleeping these past two weeks.

“I first put my planning application in for March 2019, that was 26 months ago. They didn’t give me a fair chance, they didn’t support me.”

Monika claimed she was allowed to start trading on the understanding she would hear back about her planning application within 12 weeks, but it took over a year before the council made any objection.

“The last year with coronavirus has been the toughest, but I’ve survived and I still managed to keep the deli,” she said.

“I make all the payments. When I finally got to reopen on a Friday after all the closures I had a council letter to close on the Monday. I support the community but I also want the government to work with me and help me, not to close me.

“It’s my only income for my family and my daughter.”

Pam Kelly, who started the petition, said: “There is no other cafe in the vicinity of this neighbourhood, it has fantastic outdoor space, both in front and at the rear of the building, great food and an area for kids to play.

“There is a small team of staff and at a time like this surely the council should be supporting businesses who are doing their best to support the local community, and provide for their families.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson commented: “As there is an ongoing investigation with respect to these premises, it would be inappropriate for Council to comment at this time. Planning applications are publicly available on the planning portal.”

Details on the planning portal show the latest planning application was submitted last October, with the council refusing permission in February.