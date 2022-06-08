Thousands of civil servants to return to office as hybrid working is rolled out

Four regional hubs due to open for staff with more on way

Thousands of civil servants, who have been working from home for more than two years, will be encouraged to return to offices over the next few weeks – at least for part of the time.

A new hybrid working policy is complete, while four of 11 regional hubs will open for NI Civil Service (NICS) staff to return to desks, it has emerged.

It follows a change in Stormont guidelines removing the advice to work from home if possible.

Only a fraction of office staff in some departments, and the majority in all, were working out of government buildings a few weeks ago, the Belfast Telegraph previously revealed.

Four percent of staff at the Department for the Economy were working regularly from an office, it emerged.

As moves begin to introduce the new working arrangements for many of the 20,000-plus directly employed staff and 3-4,000 agency workers, former Finance Minister Sammy Wilson said it should be compulsory for them to go back to work.

The DUP MP said he has encountered difficulties getting in touch with the right people because an individual working from home was unable to connect him.

"There has to be some justification of hybrid; if your work can be carried out as effectively, consideration can be given to it,” Mr Wilson said.

But he added there are so many other benefits to working out of an office – the social elements, learning with colleagues and identifying problems they may be facing. There is also the economic impact on Belfast and other cities and towns.

The Department of Finance, tasked with drawing up the post-Covid working policy for all civil servants, said hybrid working will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Some staff will be working out of regional hubs, including four already complete in Ballykelly, Downpatrick, Ballymena and Craigavon.

Further ones in Bangor and Omagh were scheduled for completion in the last couple of weeks, those in Antrim/Newtownabbey, Derry, Mid Ulster, Enniskillen and Newry are expected to open over the next two years.

“The lifting of the working from home guidance means the NICS can now fully utilise ‘New Ways of Working’,” a spokesperson said, referring to the in-house title given to the roll-out.

This will be done by “implementing the Hybrid Working Policy and opening the Connect2 hubs over the coming weeks," the spokesperson added.

“This means that many civil servants will have more options for how they work depending on business need.

“Individual departments will be carefully managing a phased roll-out of New Ways of Working and will be guiding their staff through the process.”

Details of the hybrid working policy, first announced early last year as part of a wider civil service Covid-19 Recovery Plan, have not been published.

But one document, drawn up to satisfy statutory equality requirements, does provide some information.

"The policy recognises that due to business requirements and the diverse range of services provided by the NICS, that the scope for hybrid working will be dictated by the nature and suitability of job roles but that the NICS will endeavour to offer as much flexibility as possible,” the document states.