Three NI business leaders to compete for EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Northern Ireland innovators heading up a pharmacy chain, home health care services and decarbonisation-focused emissions testing for vehicles have been named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 finalists.

David Beggs of Pure Pharmacy, Douglas Adams of Connected Health and Dr Andrew Woods of Catagen are among 24 finalists in the all-Ireland round of the prestigious awards.

Mr Beggs is founder of Pure Pharmacy, one of the largest pharmacy chains in Ireland with an annual turnover of €20m and 20-plus store locations.

Mr Adams’ business, Connected Health, provides homecare and supported living services in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, aimed at decreasing demand for hospitalisation.

Catagen, led by Dr Woods, provides physical and virtual emissions testing to global automotive manufacturers and industry-leading data for transport policy makers with a focus on decarbonisation.

Accountancy firm EY operates its Entrepreneur of the Year awards in more than 60 countries, with the all-Ireland round in its 26th year.

EY said its 2023 finalists collectively generate revenues of more than £614m and employ over 5,000 people.

Finalists compete across three categories, Emerging, Established and International, alongside a special Sustainability Award and one overall winner selected as The EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 at a gala awards ceremony in November.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “We received a record number of nominations for this year’s programme and the highest ever number of nominations for female entrepreneurs which we are delighted to see.

“This year’s finalists represent a broad spectrum of industries, including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, consumer products and engineering to name but a few.

“Our finalists come from diverse backgrounds and communities across Ireland north and south, showcasing the depth of entrepreneurial spirit and talent running through the island.

“The theme for this year’s programme is The Art of Entrepreneurship. Both artists and entrepreneurs are creators, thinking differently and bringing new ideas and concepts which inspire and challenge. The EOY alumni group welcome and foster that spirit of innovation like no other, collectively impacting the ambition and culture of our Island.”

EY said more than 600 awards alumni have formed a tight-knit network, with 75% subsequently conducting business with other winners. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €25bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland, the firm said.