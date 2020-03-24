Three Northern Ireland companies set up SME support service amid coronavirus outbreak

Law firm McKees, accountancy firm Harbinson Mulholland and financial services practice Kerr Henderson, have created the SME Support Forum to provide free guidance through a series of regular webinars in the coming weeks.

The companies’ joint aim is to provide real-time legal, financial and insurance support and practical steps to help as many businesses as possible.

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: “We are seeing businesses closing across the province, thousands of people are losing their jobs, employers are accommodating sick and worried employees, insurance policies are not being covered and there is massive disruption to supply chains. And some businesses just don’t know where to turn to for help. We have partnered with Harbinson Mulholland and Kerr Henderson to set up the SME Support Forum which is specifically for people in Northern Ireland who own an SME business and are currently worried about their livelihood and that of the people who work for them. We are here to help get people the practical information they need at this terrible time.

“We are encouraging SMEs to get in touch with the questions and issues they need help and support with at this time and we will do our very bes t to guide them in the right direction.”

To follow the SME Support Forum go to www.mckees-law.com