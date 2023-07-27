Tight supply and rising demand fail to boost commercial property returns in NI

Rising interest rates are expected to push down rents and capital values in Northern Ireland’s commercial property sector, according to a report today.

A downward trend in valuations and returns is expected to continue despite tight supply, and rising occupier and investor demand, said the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Overall demand for commercial property increased in the second quarter, according to RICS’ Commercial Property Monitor, with 14% of respondents reporting a rise, against -7% in Q1.

Greatest demand came from occupiers for office and industrial property, while interest in retail property was reported to be flat.

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at RICS, said: “The stubbornness of UK inflation over recent months has once again shifted the outlook for monetary policy, with further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England now priced-in across financial markets.

“This has, almost inevitably, impacted sentiment within the commercial property market, as higher borrowing costs weigh on investor demand and place renewed pressure on capital values.”

Investor demand rose to a “very modest rate” of 5% in the most recent quarter, after a flat performance through the first quarter. RICS said it represented the first rise in investor enquiries in 15 months.

In industrial space 29% of respondents reported a rise, up from 11% in the first three months of the year. Investor enquiries for office space were reported to be flat, but out of negative territory for the first time since mid-2019.

A net balance of -14% of respondents reported a fall in investor demand in retail space.

While improved on quarter one, rents and capital values are still expected to be in negative territory, with -10% of respondents expecting net capital values to fall across all sectors over Q3 2023.

Both retail and office space capital values are expected to fall, whereas a net balance of 14% of surveyors anticipate a rise in the value of industrial space.

Meanwhile, -4% of respondents expect a fall in rents over the next three months, up from -23% the quarter previous.

Rents in industrial space are expected to rise, a fall is anticipated in retail, and office space is reported to be broadly flat, said RICS.

Good availability is reported in office and retail space, but a decrease in industrial space.

Mr Parsons said: “Occupier activity, although also losing some momentum in Q2, appears a little more resilient at present. As such, this is reflected in still positive rental growth expectations for the year ahead across the industrial sector, prime offices, and for several of the more alternative asset classes tracked in the survey.

“This week’s UK Government announcement on loosening regulations surrounding the conversion of certain types of commercial property into residential use could encourage investment opportunities. If carried out to a suitable standard, these types of conversions have the potential to reduce the overhang of vacant retail space and provide much needed housing in central locations.”

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “Surveyors understandably continue to be cautious about the outlook for the market. There are, though, signs of improvement.

“Key indicators have become less negative in the latest survey compared to the previous quarter. And the three-month outlook for rents and values, whilst still negative, has improved. In the quarter ahead, we may begin to see the pick-up in demand from occupiers and investors translate into transactions.”