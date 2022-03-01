Tim Hortons opens new store at The Junction in Antrim

Canadian coffee and donuts chain Tim Hortons has opened its ninth store here at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

The new sit-in restaurant and drive-thru has brought 50 new part-time and full-time jobs.

And Coca-Cola-owned coffee chain Costa Coffee has also refurbished its location at The Junction.

Chris Flynn, centre director, said: “At The Junction we have created a space for customers to relax, socialise and enjoy themselves and the arrival of Tim Hortons to the scheme further strengthens this offering.”

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in Northern Ireland, said: "Given the popularity of our current locations, it made sense to launch this newest restaurant with a drive-thru in Antrim so that we can make ourselves available to even more people.”

Meanwhile, CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast has announced that shoe retailer Schuh has relocated into the centre from Royal Avenue.