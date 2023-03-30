Time for devolution to return to Northern Ireland, business body says

From left, Louise Smyth, MCS Group, Zara Duffy, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, Ruby Wax, Emma Murray from the society and Chris Martin, Danske Bank UK

The Northern Ireland Executive must be restored so that politicians can start rebuilding the regional economy, a business event has heard.

Emma Murray, chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said devolution needed to return so that major challenges in health, education and the economy could be addressed.

Addressing 400 guests at the Ulster Society’s annual dinner, Ms Murray said last year had been the sixth collapse of the Executive.

In total, there had been almost a decade without functioning devolved government since 1998, she said.

And members were fearful for the impact.

“Three quarters of our members believe that the Northern Ireland economy is either contracting or stagnant. Our members are also seeing an increase in the number of businesses facing financial distress.

“The business community wants to help our politicians in the task of rebuilding and resetting our regional economy on an upward trajectory.

“We want to see a plan that can transform the economy, fix our health service and fund our schools, colleges and universities. We need the skills to build the economy of the 21st century that we all want to see.”

She said future generations should be offered “political stability, investment, well-paid employment and a society free from violence”.

Members believed that the Windsor Framework was a key opportunity potentially providing a unique trading position.

“There is a balance to be struck. Now is the time to put division behind us and to finally realise our potential.”

This month’s survey by Ulster Society of its members found that three-quarters of them regard Brexit as a strongly negative influence on the economy, contributing to their highest level of concern since before the Brexit referendum.

And an even bigger percentage believed the handling of the Brexit process has damaged Northern Ireland’s reputation.

There had been a “significant” rise in the number of members who feel more businesses are in financial distress – from 44% to 77% over the last year.

That was the highest percentage over the last seven years “by a considerable margin,” the society said.

