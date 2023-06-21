Time for Executive to return to avoid ‘serious harm’ of spending cuts: construction industry

The construction industry in NI has called for the immediate restoration of the Executive and Assembly

Public spending cuts risk “serious harm” to people in NI, the construction industry has said in a call for immediate restoration of the Executive and Assembly.

The industry said it was alarmed by proposed cuts, such as those emanating from the Department for Infrastructure.

Measures such as turning off streetlights, stopping winter road gritting, reducing water and wastewater services and redrawing public transport provision all risked serious harm, the Northern Ireland Construction Group (NICG) claimed.

It said the headline cut of 0.4% to department spending in the 2023/24 Budget from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris masked the impact of inflation, rising costs and pay pressures.

It said infrastructure assets like water “underpin the daily functions of our society, and dramatic cuts to these will have far-reaching implications”.

The group said it welcomed communications to the public from departments on budget implications, with many beginning consultations on the implications of cuts.

Jenny Green, chair of NICG and Northern Ireland director for the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) said: “Infrastructure projects and services underpin the daily activity of our society, and the budget crisis will have far-reaching implications.

“The feedback on the departmental proposals from the groups we represent is alarming as they will impact on every citizen and visitor to Northern Ireland – and some of the options under consideration could well put people at serious risk of harm.”

There were also implications for the wider economy and young people, she said.

And while it understand the difficulties of the budget situation, “if allowed to continue, we will see skilled workers seek opportunities elsewhere and will reduce the scope for skills development across our workforce”.

"This will reduce our economic output and our attractiveness for inward investment in the future.”

Political leadership was also required to address the climate crisis, she said, adding: “The construction industry has a key role to play in the maintenance and operation of our essential infrastructure and is working to support the delivery of net-zero and other objectives.

"However, political leadership is needed and NICG calls for an immediate return of the NI Executive and the Assembly.”

Ms Green said she was concerned by proposals from the Department for Communities to reduce the NI Housing Executive budget, and to reduce investment in public realm and regeneration.

Also of concern were indications that cuts would mean the end of all age apprenticeships funded by the Department for the Economy.

And the Department of Education’s confirmation that it would not reward any new contacts for school extensions for 2023/24 would also have an impact, she said.