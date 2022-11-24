Time for parties to show decisive leadership on key issues, says Eakin Healthcare’s Gillian McAuley

Northern Ireland has endured six years of no proper decision-making, a business leader has said as she called on politicians to provide “strong and decisive leadership”.

Gillian McAuley, chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare, was speaking at the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual banquet on Thursday night.​

She said business had shown innovation, imagination and resilience in coping with uncertainty over recent years.

But she added: “We have had nearly six years of no proper political decision-making, when you combine almost 200 days since the election in May with no Executive for three years in 2017 and two years of Covid.

“We are falling behind significantly in many areas. Important time has been lost and at great cost. Restoring an Executive may not solve the crisis but its absence makes things worse.”

She addressed an audience of nearly 800 people, including business people, politicians and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris after he announced a budget for Northern Ireland with the warning that “difficult decisions cannot be deferred any longer”.

But Mrs McAuley, HR director at Devenish Group, said the lack of Executive wasn’t the only concern facing business.

“Prices are right at the heart of business and people’s concerns. Supply chain issues are continuing to drive costs, alongside an energy crisis and a 41 year high inflation level,” she said.

“When it comes to people, we have a shortage of labour and skills which impacts on productivity and growth. Then there is politics. We have a divided, unstable political climate globally, nationally and locally which is not good for businesses, nor is it good for households.”

Solutions to the political limbo in Northern Ireland needed to be found quickly, she said. “Let’s get the issues with the NI Protocol sorted once and for all, to protect our consumers and unlock our economic potential.

“Let’s get our Executive in place and get our public finances in order and let’s see some strong and decisive leadership from our political representatives on key issues such as climate change, healthcare, skills and planning to name a few.”

Looking ahead to the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Ms McAuley said the accord had helped make her move home from Canada a possibility.

“Things in Northern Ireland were starting to change for the better. Northern Ireland was becoming a different place, a welcoming place, an inspiring place. And it is even more so now.

“It’s amazing to reflect on how far we’ve come in this time. This truly is a place where big ideas are thriving, ideas that didn’t exist 25 years ago. There is much to be proud of. We have a global reputation for innovation. We’re making our mark in cyber security, in new technologies, in health and diagnostics, in food security and much more.

“We have come such a long way in that time. If we continue to support and develop more big ideas imagine what Northern Ireland might look like in the next 25 years.”

The President’s Banquet was supported by NI Chamber’s communications partner, BT.

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT Enterprise, said: “Through investment, innovation and R&D, BT will continue to develop forward-thinking solutions to help rebuild the economy here, as well as to retain local talent and drive inward investment. I would like to congratulate the Chamber for hosting such a successful evening.”

The event featured guest speaker Richard Osman, author and TV presenter, who was interviewed by broadcaster Craig Doyle.