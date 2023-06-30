Time to shop around for energy supplier as bills jump by up to £300 a year: watchdog

The end of the government's Energy Price Discount Scheme on July 1 means higher bills for many of us, the Consumer Council has warned

Consumers have been urged to shop around for energy as the end of government support piles up to £300 a year onto bills.

The Consumer Council warned the public that the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) runs out tomorrow.

Since November, the EPG has meant that bills are lower than they would otherwise be.

But with wholesale energy prices dropping, the government has been winding down support since January.

The end of the support piles an extra £328 onto the annual bills of customers of gas supplier firmus energy in the Ten Towns gas network and the Greater Belfast areas.

For gas customers of SSE Airtricity, even though the company announced a price cut of 12.2% from July 1, their annual bills are going up by around £134 because of the end of the government support.

And customers who are supplied with electricity by SSE Airtricity, Electric Ireland and Budget Energy, will see average bills rise by around £127 per year.

But customers of the main electricity supplier Power NI will see their bills go up by just £49 a year, as the company had announced a 7.1% tariff fall.

And there will be no change for customers of Click Energy as the company has cut its tariffs to off-set the end of the government support scheme.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at The Consumer Council, said: “Nearly all energy companies will change their tariffs on 1 July, so we recommend that consumers shop around to ensure they are on the most appropriate tariff to suit their needs.

“To support consumers with the switching process, the Consumer Council’s website has an independent energy price comparison tool to help them get the best deal.

“The main reason tariffs are changing is because the Government EPG Scheme, which had subsidised our bills over the winter and spring, has been reduced to zero.”

He said the ending of the support was “unfortunate” as prices were still double the pre-pandemic norm.

However, the UK government is maintaining the scheme in place until April so that it can be revived if necessary, Mr Gormley said.

He said anyone who’s struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters should contact their supplier.

“We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if possible, try to budget over the summer months to help cover energy costs during the coming winter.”