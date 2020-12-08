To let: Belfast's 'Golden Mile' tower block in £45m revamp

The Grattan: A planning application will be filed next year for the former Fanum House

A disused tower block on Belfast's Great Victoria Street is to be converted into a £45m build-to-let scheme, creating 350 construction jobs.

The Grattan, formerly Fanum House, will have 210 apartments when completed by property development company South Bank Square.

Fanum House was formerly the Belfast HQ for newspapers and media including the Irish Times and Sky.

South Bank Square is owned by Seamus Gillan, director of BSG Civil Engineering.

The Grattan will also add a commercial unit, a residents' lounge and social hub, business suites, roof terraces and gardens. The construction phase is to bring 350 jobs, and post completion the site will provide up to 40 jobs. Martin Mallon of South Bank Square said the project will "act as a catalyst for the renaissance of this very important part of the city centre", once called the Golden Mile.