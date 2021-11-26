Tobermore boss David Henderson wins award at Entrepreneur of the Year competition

David Henderson, managing director of Tobermore, has won the industry category of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

The managing director of a paving company in Mid-Ulster has won a major award for his business acumen.

David Henderson, the managing director of Tobermore in Magherafelt, triumphed in the industry category of the all-island EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

The awards were established by business advisory firm EY to reward entrepreneurialism all over the globe.

Tobermore was founded in 1942, with Mr Henderson joining in 1976, becoming managing director in 1987.

EY said Mr Henderson won the award for his focus on growing the company, which now employs over 400 people, with annual sales of £48.2m and pre-tax profits of £10.7m.

After becoming managing director, he had travelled to big companies like IBM in America to learn how they implemented business excellence.

That prompted Mr Henderson to start a business excellence programme at Tobermore, which EY said had continued to bear fruit 30 years on and had netted him the award.

Tobermore now intends to double sales in the UK in the coming four years.

The awards ceremony on Thursday was attended by a virtual audience of more than 2,000 people, while the winners were presented with their awards in person.

Collectively the 23 finalists of this year’s programme employ more than 5,000 people and have sales of over €400m.

Rob Heron, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted to officially celebrate the world-class group of entrepreneurs in this year’s programme, each of whom have demonstrated incredible perseverance, flexibility and adaptability, allowing them to thrive throughout a period of extended disruption and change.

"Despite the hurdles that 2021 has brought, our finalists have proved that entrepreneurs on the island of Ireland continue to innovate and compete at a world class level and we hope that their stories provide inspiration for new and established businesses alike.”

The overall Entrepreneur of the Year was Brian O’Sullivan of Zeus Packaging, based in Dublin.

Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted By Aimee, was named emerging entrepreneur of the year for her achievement in growing her make-up business.

Mr Heron added: “On behalf of EY, I’d like to extend our whole-hearted congratulations to each of our three winners. Each head up exceptional businesses, leading the way in their markets on the island of Ireland and internationally.

"All three share the common trait of developing exceptional teams within their businesses and an ability to continuously innovate within traditional sectors.

"They have proved themselves to be unstoppable leaders with passion, creativity, and innovation at their core, and we’re proud to have them in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year community.”

EY also presents a special award to individuals who have made a significant contribution to life on the island of Ireland. This year, the honour was given to Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.