Tonnage up at Warrenpoint Port despite ‘challenging’ year

Overall tonnage through Warrenpoint Port increased by more than 12% last year, according to latest figures released by the facility.

However, management described 2021, which began with the end of the Brexit transition period, as bringing "exceptional challenges".

Despite this, container traffic also increased by more than 16%, while vessel calls were up more than 14%.

While 2021 brought challenges, it came after an "extraordinary" previous year, according to the company.

There was a 20% reduction in volume compared to 2019 in the first half of the year.

But as Covid restrictions eased, there was a significant, concerted effort in the second half of the year, resulting in a reduction of the deficit to -4.2% on 2019 volume, it said.

Warrenpoint Port now handles circa 12% of Northern Ireland’s port activity, with 51% export and 49% import in 2021. This is a shift for the port over the last two years as historically it has been a net importer.

Chief executive David Holmes said: “2021 was another extremely challenging year. Our team were tested to the limits in terms of Covid and in delivering to meet demand throughout the restrictions. We would like to thank our team for all their efforts.

“We recorded a tremendous year with Warrenpoint Port really delivering as an economic driver for the region and offering resilience in the regional infrastructure network outside of Belfast. The port has put more than £10m GVA back into the local economy in the last 12 months.

"With a recruitment drive in 2021, the full-time team has increased to more than 70 and indirectly generates more than 400 additional jobs through port activities.

“All commodities and formats showed strong favourable growth, while support from Department for Infrastructure in 2021 allowed the port to invest in Covid safety measures and equipment. This greatly benefited the productivity capacity at the site during the pandemic.”