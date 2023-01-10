Top business leader Ann McGregor to step down after 15 years in NI Chamber role

Ann McGregor is stepping down this autumn after 15 years as chief executive of NI Chamber

One of Northern Ireland’s leading business leaders is stepping down after 15 years in the role. Ann McGregor will leave her position as chief executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in the autumn.

Her legacy includes leading the organisation through expansion and enhancing its range of business support initiatives, helping business and employment growth.

Ms McGregor has also steered NI Chamber through challenges such as the global economic crash, political instability, Brexit, the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-doing-business crisis.

NI Chamber has won multiple business awards, and is recognised across all-Ireland, the UK and globally as the voice of the business community here, with more than 800 people attending its annual President’s Banquet in November.

After leaving NI Chamber, which celebrates its 240th anniversary in 2023, Ms McGregor said she is looking forward to new challenges and opportunities.

“After 15 years in this role, I have mixed feelings about my decision to leave the team at NI Chamber, but I feel I have achieved a lot during my time here,” she said.

“We now have a considerably larger membership, a strong, enthusiastic executive team, quality support services to provide to the business community locally, and I think the organisation is in very good hands.

“I have had a wide and varied career having started out in industry in production management and more recently in economic and business development. I have already accepted a few roles in charitable organisations and I am looking forward to seeking out and taking on new challenges and opportunities in private businesses as a non-executive director.”

A recruitment process for the new chief executive is now being led by NI Chamber president Gillian McAuley.

Ms McAuley said: “Ann’s leadership has been exceptional, especially during what have been very challenging times for the economy in Northern Ireland and indeed globally. The level of professionalism associated with NI Chamber is down in no small way to the talent and commitment of the senior management team under Ann’s leadership. We will miss her at NI Chamber and we wish her every success in her future roles.”