Top businesspeople appointed to roles at Queen’s University Belfast

Orla Corr OBE, co-founder of Mac Zero Modular Buildings, and Adrian Doran, Barclays head of corporate banking.

Two well-known Northern Ireland businesspeople have been appointed to key roles at Queen’s University.

Orla Corr OBE, co-founder of Mac Zero Modular Buildings, and Adrian Doran, Barclays head of corporate banking, have been appointed pro-chancellor and honorary treasurer of the senate respectively. Ms Corr previously served as honorary treasurer.

Dr Stephen Kingon CBE, pro-chancellor and chair of Senate, said: “Orla has made a significant contribution to the university during her two terms as honorary treasurer, and she will continue that contribution as she moves into the post of pro-chancellor, bringing with her extensive experience in accountancy, business management and leadership. I wish her well for her term and thank her for her continued voluntary contribution to the university.”

Dr Kingon described Mr Doran as a “committed alumnus” of the university, who had served two terms on the senate before his new appointment.

He added: “He brings with him a significant breadth of experience that will strongly complement the role of honorary treasurer and the overall capacity of senate. I wish him well for his term.”

As well as co-founding Mac Zero Modular Buildings, Ms Corr is a former shareholder, executive chair and business development director of The McAvoy Group Limited.

She graduated in 1988 with a BSc and Diploma in Accounting from Queen's and qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1992.

Ms Corr won the 2011 Women in Business NI's Award for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and a former Outstanding Business Woman of the Year.

She was the first female to be introduced into the Invest NI Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame in recognition of her achievements within the McAvoy Group.

She was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2011 for services to the construction industry in Northern Ireland.

Adrian Doran is the head of corporate banking at Barclays and a former chair of CBI Northern Ireland.

Queen’s described him as having “wealth of experience, and considered to be one of Northern Ireland’s most highly respected bankers”.

He trained as a chartered accountant with PwC, then spent four years in Bank of Ireland's corporate banking team before joining Barclays in 2000.

Both Ms Corr and Mr Doran have been appointed for an initial four-year period.