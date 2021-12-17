Tourism, investment, innovation... finding the projects that tick right boxes

Needed, welcome but not needed, or can do without? Here, Margaret Canning ranks 10 of the Belfast Region City Deal schemes in order of their priority

The city, and particularly its centre, really needs another big visitor attraction to complement Titanic Belfast and heritage sites like City Hall.

Tourism is an under-exploited economic driver, so new attractions are desirable. It’s all the better that the development will take place in a well-loved but neglected building in a part of the city centre that’s arguably seen better days.

2: Institute for Research Excellence in Advanced Clinical Healthcare (iREACH) — needed

There’s a lot to be said for building on the expertise we have already. The Institute for Research Excellence in Advanced Clinical Healthcare (iREACH) will do that by bringing together NHS medicine, industry and research.

It’s also building on the expertise with many of our pharma and biotech companies, like Fusion Antibodies and Almac, have developed during the pandemic.

Belfast City Region Deal said the centre would boost Northern Ireland’s ability to test new drugs, and come up with new medical technology, care pathways and social interventions.

3: i4C Innovation Centre at St Patrick’s Barracks, Ballymena — needed

The i4C innovation centre will provide support to increase levels of SME innovation and commercialisation activity. It will also provide skills and training in the cleantech sector, including a hydrogen training academy.

The town has traditionally been a centre of manufacturing excellence though it suffered a setback from the closure of businesses like JTI Gallaher’s and Michelin.

The innovation centre would be able to draw on the skills base of the town.

4: Newry Southern Relief Road — needed

The road will link the A1 bypass with the A2 Warrenpoint dual carriageway, reducing pressure on Newry city centre.

The relief road would make it much easier for tourist traffic to flow into the seaside town of Warrenpoint, while also giving freight arriving into Warrenpoint Harbour a much easier onward journey.

5: Bangor Waterfront — needed

The regeneration of the seaside town’s waterfront has long been discussed and the lack of progress has been a drag on its morale.

The City Deal could finally make it happen.

The investment would add public spaces and a music hub and regenerate locations like Bangor Marina, Pickie Fun Park and watersports facilities at Ballyholme Yacht Club.

6: Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge — welcome, not needed

The Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle bridge would connect Belfast city centre with Ormeau Park, giving the really welcome prospect of a safer journey into the city centre for anyone using greener methods of transport.

The City Deal says the project will bring access to jobs, leisure space, services and opportunities, while contributing to the improved health and wellbeing of communities.

7: Carrickfergus Regeneration — welcome, not needed

Carrickfergus is often overlooked as a tourist stop but the City Deal promises to address that.

It plans to put Carrickfergus Castle at the heart of its tourism potential, particularly its visitor hub and historic walls.

The City Deal hopes that will help the town “regenerate, reposition and rebrand” and make it a ‘must visit’ starting point to the Causeway Coast.

8: Newry city centre regeneration — welcome, not needed

The prospect of the city centre benefiting from regeneration though the City Deal is a welcome one.

But with Newry already home to a thriving spirit of entrepreneurialism and enjoying the benefits of its location close to both Belfast and Dublin, so does its city centre really need it?

9: Skills for a digital future — needed

While the education system here is frequently lauded, we still have a serious skills deficit. And digital skills are going to be required more than ever, especially as one legacy of the pandemic has been the increased digitisation of our lives, from online shopping to Covid Cert apps.

10: Destination Royal Hillsborough — not needed

Hillsborough’s attractions as a tourist spot would be enhanced by the project to restore the historic courthouse and fort, and in the words of the City Deal, “invest in the forest”.

But the village and its buildings are already quaint and attractive, and Hillsborough Castle has drawn huge investment in both the castle and its grounds.