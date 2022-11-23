Trade magazine Ulster Grocer to close

The front cover of the November issue of Ulster Grocer magazine, which is to close following publication in December

The monthly publication, which marked its 50th anniversary earlier this year, publishes its final issue next month.

Mediahuis, which also owns The Sunday Life, Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, has said its also closing its ecommerce website Independentshop.ie at the end of the year.

The company said the closures were party of a strategy “to streamline our organisation and refocus resources on our core publishing, Reach and marketplaces divisions”.

In a statement to staff, Mediahuis said: “As a management we have engaged directly with the small number of employees who are directly impacted and we would like to thank them most sincerely for their efforts and commitment.

“We will ensure that they are offered every support and assistance throughout the process as we work to identify possible alternative options available to them.”

The company said the process had begun of winding down the businesses and communicating with customers and suppliers.

In September, the company announced a proposal to close its print plant in Newry in Co Down.

The planned closure of the Newry site followed news that the The Fingal Independent, a weekly local newspaper in north county Dublin, was to close in October amid rising costs and falling revenues.

The media group, which also publishes belfasttelegraph.co.uk and nijobfinder.co.uk, said it is working to develop a new Dublin Local initiative which will provide a dedicated online alternative for the Fingal audience.