Trade NI on a mission as it brings vision of brighter economic future to Dublin

Local firms hope cheaper housing and a post-Brexit customs deal will give them an edge over their counterparts in the Republic as they make a push for new business.

A mission by Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing NI and Retail NI under the banner of ‘Trade NI’ is in Dublin today to meet Tánaiste Micheál Martin “to deliver a positive message about Northern Ireland’s bright prospects”.

Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI said: “We’ve a great ability in the north to talk ourselves down. We’re embarrassed about the unique proposition that we actually have and that we can take to the world. But this place has actually transformed in the last 25 years.”

A new report for Trade NI by consultants BDO says economic output has more than doubled in the years since the Good Friday Agreement. The number of tech jobs has also doubled.

Trade NI is eyeing even more opportunities since the Windsor Framework was agreed in February.

It creates a green lane for goods coming from Britain, including simpler rules for mixed loads of food products, based on a trusted trader scheme.

Meanwhile, exporters here will not face the same UK customs controls applying from January for firms in the Republic.

Mr Kelly added: “It’s going to become much more difficult for Irish traders to send stuff to Great Britain, particularly for food and medicines, but it’s not for us. So our proposition actually strengthens as the UK beds down its external borders.”

The cost of housing is also playing into Trade NI’s business plan.

He said: “We have an availability of housing stock that is a fraction of the price it would be in other parts of Ireland. That is potentially a threat to the scale of Ireland’s economic ambitions.”

One of Trade NI’s big asks if a new Executive was formed would be to match the Republic’s 12.5% corporation tax, and to lower VAT on hospitality and tourism.

If that were done, Belfast would be stiff competition for Dublin, Mr Kelly argued.

Trade NI’s vision is for “Northern Ireland to become the very best place in these islands to locate, start and scale up a business”.

“We have a skilled workforce, a pipeline of talent from our higher and further education institutions, dual market access to the UK and EU, and emerging clusters in new industries

“But there is so much more we can achieve if we get the fundamental building blocks in place.”