Translink crisis: Union threatens strike to protect 4,000-strong workforce

'Commitments in place' to maintain service, says public transport operator

Northern Ireland's public transport operator is at the brink of collapse, it has been warned (stock photo)

A trade union representing Translink workers has threatened strike action if jobs are put at risk due to the operator's current financial crisis.

It comes after it was warned the public transport provider is facing "imminent and serious collapse" due to funding cuts and a deficit of £20m.

Translink is funded through revenue raised from fares and a government subsidy and is run by the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHCo).

A Translink spokesperson stressed that, due to an agreement with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), commitments have been made to ensure adequate funding is in place to maintain its services.

According to its latest set of accounts for the year ending March 31, 2019, NITHCo employs 4,202 workers.

The collapse of Translink would be truly disastrous for Northern Ireland. Davy Thompson

Trade union Unite represents the majority of Translink's drivers, engineers and inspectors.

Davy Thompson, Unite's regional coordinating officer for public transport, said the recent warnings about the company's future, which were laid bare at a meeting of Stormont's Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, came as no surprise.

The "chronic underfunding" of Northern Ireland's public transport system is "nothing short of a disgrace", he added.

"Translink sustains scores of routes which are uneconomic but are a lifeline to rural and deprived urban communities through the process of cross-subsidising the losses with the surpluses generated by the 15% of routes which are profit-making," he said.

"That is only possible because of the fact that Translink runs all public transport services and because it is publicly-owned.

Davy Thompson of Unite

“The collapse of Translink would be truly disastrous for Northern Ireland. The loss of the ability to cross-subsidise routes would mean that entire swathes of Northern Ireland would be left without any bus services whatsoever, inner city and working-class communities living in towns across Northern Ireland would lose their town centre runs, and already inadequate rail services would be cut further."

Translink has a fleet of 1,400 buses and trains and runs 12,500 services every day.

Unite members in public transport have taken industrial action to defend public transport services in the past and we stand ready to do so again if a genuine threat to jobs and services emerges Unite's Davy Thompson

The company has struggled for years attempting to manage unprofitable routes, primarily in rural communities, and severe budgetary constraints.

At one stage the firm was losing an estimated £13m every year running rural bus services, leading to Translink warning such routes could be scrapped altogether.

Unite said it will be forced to take industrial action if jobs are put at risk due to Translink's perilous financial situation.

“The Northern Ireland Executive parties committed themselves to meeting the challenge of climate change but that verbal commitment means nothing if they allow our public transport services to collapse through underfunding," Davy Thompson said.

"Unite members in public transport have taken industrial action to defend public transport services in the past and we stand ready to do so again if a genuine threat to jobs and services emerges."

Peter Macklin of trade union GMB said the assembly needs to make a decision on Translink funding urgently.

“Not only does their indecision leave workers’ lives in limbo, but dithering risks letting Northern Ireland’s road system coming to a complete standstill – crippling the economy," he said.

“If Translink is allowed to collapse, it will not only impact our members’ jobs, but the jobs of thousands of workers who rely on public transport to travel to their places of work.

“Meanwhile many vulnerable people living in isolated areas, where the public transport system provides a vital service, will be left stranded."

A Translink spokesperson said the company operates under a Public Service Agreement with DfI, in which an agreement was made that funding will be made available to the operator for the provision of "socially necessary" public transport services across Northern Ireland.

“This agreement states that the funding will be maintained at such a level as to ensure that these services can be carried out by Translink and will enable it to meet going concern requirements," the spokesperson added.

“Translink will continue to work with DfI to ensure sustained levels of public service obligation and concessionary fares funding going forward to maintain high quality public transport.

“Sustainable public transport is central to the daily lives of many people in Northern Ireland and is essential to the social, economic and environmental well-being of the region, supporting the programme for government vision and the goal of zero carbon transport”.

If Translink workers did take strike action, it would not be for the first time.

Back in 2015 all scheduled buses and train services were cancelled for a day during industrial action by public sector workers over budget cuts and job losses.

The government subsidy paid to Translink has decreased by an estimate 20% since 2013/14 and was cut by £13m in 2015/16 alone.

Fuel duty rebate no longer being reimbursed to the firm and a rise in concessionary fares has also contributed to the financial shortfall.

Five years ago, Translink had cash reserves of £56.7m, however due to budget cuts across the DfI millions of this pot was diverted to plug some of the department's own funding gaps.

On Wednesday it was warned that these reserves are now rapidly dwindling.