Translink staff ordered to allow train and bus passengers on without mask

People who cannot wear coverings for medical reasons and children under 13 are exempt from wearing face masks on public transport.

Translink staff have been ordered to allow passengers to travel on buses and trains even if they refuse to wear a face mask without a reasonable excuse.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the admission when asked by DUP MLA Paul Givan what support was being provided to transport workers to enforce the mandatory wearing of coverings.

Speaking during yesterday's Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Robin Swann said the Executive would be discussing an increase in where and when face masks should be worn.

The wearing of coverings on buses, trains, ferries and in transport stations became compulsory in Northern Ireland in July.

The rule does not apply to the outdoor areas of ferries or to school transport.

Ms Mallon told Mr Givan that the approach adopted by her department and Translink was one of "education, engagement and encouragement first", with the aim of achieving high rates of compliance rather than high rates of enforcement.

Translink staff must remind customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering and actively encourage passengers to wear appropriate masks.

However, if a passenger refuses to wear one, Translink has advised staff to allow them to travel anyway.

The staff member must note the service, time and boarding point of that passenger and report the incident to their control or inspector team as soon as reasonably possible.

"This information helps Translink identify issues and services on which it needs to raise awareness and, if necessary, engage with the PSNI to assist with enforcement and, where appropriate, issue a fixed-penalty notice," explained the Infrastructure Minister.

"Translink is also carrying a new advertising campaign to remind passengers of the need to maintain social distancing, practise good hand hygiene, the need to wear face coverings and the use of contactless ticketing."

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Givan said that the enforcement of mask-wearing was not just an issue on public transport but across society.

"It's something I asked the Chief Constable last week at the justice committee - how many penalty notices have been issued for not wearing face masks? The answer was zero," he added.

"The Chief Constable went on to elaborate (on) the approach they have been taking because of the range of exemptions that exist and where they have to balance their policing priorities.

"That does create the wider issue of the enforceability of these regulations.

"That's where you're appealing to people's better nature to work with the Government in the greater interests of what we're trying to achieve."

Translink's guidance comes after Asda began using 'safety marshals' at all its Northern Ireland stores to ensure that customers wear face coverings as they enter supermarkets.

The stricter enforcement policy means that anyone who is spotted without a face mask will be offered a pack of disposable ones which they must then buy at the end of their shop.