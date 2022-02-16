Travel by car now costs three times more than by bus, warns watchdog

Petrol prices surpassed 148p per litre for the first time on Sunday

Commuting to Belfast from Antrim by car now costs £390 a month, almost three times the amount it costs to travel by bus, a watchdog has said.

The Consumer Council has launched a new transport knowledge hub as workers gear up for a return to the office when guidance to work from home where possible is altered.

But many who were used to driving to work pre-pandemic will find it has become a lot more expensive after petrol prices surpassed 148p per litre for the first time on Sunday.

According to the AA, the price of diesel increased to a new high of 151.57p last week.

The Consumer Council said commuting by public transport would be cheaper than using your car when insurance, tax and parking are included.

Taking the bus to work from Antrim to Belfast would cost £132 a month, while the train would cost £135, according to the new hub.

But in contrast, driving a petrol car would cost £390.48 a month, while a diesel car would cost £355.12 a month, when insurance, tax and parking are factored in. The Consumer Council has estimated that putting fuel into a petrol car is now costing an extra £97 a year.

The transport knowledge hub also provides information on average flight costs from Northern Ireland to various United Kingdom destinations by airline as well as data on short and long sea crossings.

Users can view the difference in costs depending on how far in advance travel is booked as well as indicative bus/train cost comparisons between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Richard Williams, head of transport at the Consumer Council, said: “As lockdown restrictions ease, many of us are travelling more; including by returning to work in the office.

"Our new transport knowledge hub compares the cost of commuting between the car, bus and train. The data shows that commuting by public transport is cheaper than using your car, when insurance, tax and parking costs are factored in.

“The Consumer Council also encourage motorists to shop around for their fuel. We have an interactive fuel price checker tool on our website that show the lowest, average and highest price in towns across Northern Ireland.

"With rising living costs impacting many families in Northern Ireland any opportunity to make a saving is welcome.”

Petrol and diesel prices are being pushed up by the rising price of a barrel of crude oil, now heading towards $100, in contrast to up to $25 a barrel during the pandemic.

And while motorists are powerless to do anything about the rising cost of petrol and diesel, the AA recommends measures to keep the risk of an expensive breakdown to a minimum.

Jack Cousens, its head of roads policy, said: “Most vehicle breakdowns are avoidable because they are predominantly tyre-related or people have let their oil levels run down or their coolant levels run down, so checking them regularly is a good way of making sure you avoid breaking down in a horrible circumstance on a grey, wet horrible Tuesday night.”

He also recommended checking that your car’s tyres are inflated to the correct pressure.

And when it comes to car insurance, Mr Cousens said consumers should set their voluntary excess as high as possible, as the higher the excess, the lower the annual premium.