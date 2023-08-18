Tribe Tech announces plans to list on AIM

Gary Gray, Australia’s Ambassador to Ireland, with Tribe Tech’s Charlie King outside the company’s production facility in Mallusk.

A Belfast developer and manufacturer of mining equipment has announced plans to list on the AIM.

Tribe Technology plc said on Friday that it intends to raise £4.9m by issuing shares to institutional and retail investors through the London’s Stock Exchange junior market.

The offer is expected to close on August 25.

It follows news that Tribe Technology Group has secured an agreement with global mining company Anglo American for the deployment of its first generation autonomous Reverse Circulation (RC) drill, which will be manufactured at its facilities near Belfast.

The company was incorporated in Northern Ireland earlier this year and is the holding company of Tribe Technology Group, known as Tribe Tech.

The group was founded in late 2019 in Western Australia and has since established a headquarters and manufacturing facility here.

The company, which has already received investment from Northern Irish private equity firm Cordovan (17.5%) and economic development agency Invest NI (5.57%). But it hopes that the retail offering may help secure more local investment.

Chief executive of Tribe Technology Charlie King said: “Our technology provides a solution to the RC drill rig market at a time when efficiency and safety are as important as the need to bring much larger amounts of commodities into a rapidly changing world.

“We believe now is the right time to bring our story to the public market and that London, with its international investor base, and a strong knowledge of the mining industry is the right place to start this journey, especially given our production facilities in Northern Ireland.”

If successful, Tribe Technology plc will become the fourth Northern Irish company to be listed the AIM market. FD Technologies, Diaceutics and Fusion Antibodies are listed on the exchange.

AIM is a specialised unit of the London’s Stock Exchange catering to smaller companies, allowing them to raise capital. The company plans to use funds raise to fund the fulfilment of existing orders, research and development and further business expansion.

Tribe Tech hopes that its autonomous drilling technology will disrupt the RC drill rig market by “developing a drill rig which removes operators from the dangers of RC drilling operations, reduces drilling costs and increases drilling uptime”.

Announcing the company’s partnership with Anglo American last month, Mr King said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Anglo American to deploy our game-changing equipment.

“I have no doubt that in the future, autonomous drilling will become the norm in the mining industry as responsible management teams now have a commercial technology available to them to ensure minimal harm in the exploration drilling sector.

“Tribe Tech was born from a real desire to improve safety and efficiency in the mining industry, and we are proud that Anglo American is the first miner to embrace our autonomous RC drilling technology.”