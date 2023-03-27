Tributes paid after economist John Simpson dies age 90

Tributes have been paid to economist John Simpson, the longest-serving contributor to the Belfast Telegraph and a much-respected figure in public life, following his death.

Mr Simpson died on Monday, aged 90, in Antrim Area Hospital after a short illness.

He leaves two daughters, Joanne and Susan, and grandsons Ryan and Connor. Joanne said they had “simply loved granddad” and that her father had been an unassuming man.

Mr Simpson wrote regular columns for the Business Telegraph and sister magazine Ulster Business. He was the author of the Belfast Telegraph’s Top 100 Companies, a flagship publication which he led for more than 20 years.

A former economics lecturer at Queen’s University, he was also a frequent commentator on the economy and business on other media.

Mr Simpson was also a long-serving chairman of the panel of judges at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, stepping down in 2018.

Eoin Brannigan, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life editor-in-chief, said: “I was very sorry to hear about John’s death. I had the pleasure of sitting with him at one of our Top 100 events and found him fascinating company with plenty of stories to keep all within earshot entertained.

"His knowledge of business, local and international, was second to none, and the respect in which he was held was clear. My condolences to his daughters and grandsons.”

Belfast Telegraph Business Editor Margaret Canning said: “John made a huge contribution to our coverage and we will truly miss him.

"He kept a watchful eye on companies’ performance, public spending and economic trends. The breadth of his knowledge was and still is unmatched.

"He was always utterly impartial and independent-minded, and that ensured he had the ear of many influential people.

"John was always ready to provide a comment on the economy and company results to us. It didn’t matter how much or how little you knew about the subject you were calling him about –he was always so obliging and treated everyone equally.

"He was consistently good-humoured, and when you called him up with a query and asked how he was, he would always quip ‘I’m awake!’

"True to his unflagging work ethic, John was concerned about his deadlines right up until the end. We’ll miss him hugely.”

John Mulgrew, Editor of Ulster Business, described him as “an important voice in the economic and business community” who had contributed to the magazine for many years.

“It was clear he had a bank and wealth of knowledge which made him a great inquisitor.

“He was also never afraid of speaking his mind, or asking the tough questions as and when they were required – bringing a wide and expansive level of knowledge to the table. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Deric Henderson, former editor of PA Ireland, recalled John’s work at the Belfast Telegraph during his time, from 1973 to 1980.

"He was a fantastic soldier and just didn’t stop. It felt like he was a permanent fixture, and I thought he would go on for ever and ever.

"He was a prodigious writer and just put out so much material.”

Also paying tribute was former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster.

She said: "So very sorry to hear about John Simpson’s passing. I really enjoyed talking to him especially when I was Enterprise minister. A mine of information especially on energy policy. Deepest sympathy to John’s family.”

Current DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I met John many times on the margins of debating panels and admired his love for Northern Ireland, his ideas about our public services and tremendous grasp of economics. We will be remembering his family and colleagues in prayer as they grieve his sad loss.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said: "John Simpson was both a friend and a mentor to me. An economist who instinctively understood our circumstances in Northern Ireland.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said he was deeply saddened, adding: “His skill and insight will be missed.”