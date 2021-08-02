Troubled RTE ‘may have to be rescued’

Irish broadcaster RTÉ faces the prospect of needing to be rescued if its acute funding issues are not addressed, according to a report by independent London-based consultants Mediatique.

Its analysis, which raised the prospect of the Irish Government deciding that public service broadcasting is no longer sustainable, was completed last October and was laid before the Oireachtas in recent weeks.

In a cover letter to Media Minister Catherine Martin, chairman of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) Pauric Travers said that RTÉ’s continual running of deficits is unsustainable.

“The BAI therefore again wishes to express its significant concerns regarding this practice by the broadcaster.”

In 2020 RTÉ reported a surplus of almost €8m (£6.8m), due to savings linked to the pandemic — but it expects to return to a deficit this year.

In a response to the BAI sent in June, Ms Martin said that she shared its concerns over deficits. The Future of Media Commission is due to report in the third quarter and is examining a sustainable funding model for the next decade, she said.

The Mediatique report examined both RTÉ and TG4’s performance in 2019.

It said: “If Ireland is to continue to have an indigenous public service broadcasting ecology, with a sustainable commitment to news, Irish original content and genre diversity for multiple audiences, funding will have to be secured —via a long-term reform of the licence fee, and a short-term lifeline in the interim.

“The alternative may be to accept that public service broadcasting in its current form is no longer sustainable, and that the Government should no longer seek a means to ensure it.”

However, it argued that Ireland would be impoverished without a public service broadcaster. It also outlined some of the more radical options which could be considered, such as a subscription model for RTÉ.

It said funding was an acute issue. “Short of increased borrowing or seeking permission to use the proceeds from the land sale to cover current account deficits (prohibited under Irish and European law but subject to Covid-related relaxation), RTÉ will need to be rescued.”

Mediatique also said that RTÉ would need to make more cuts.