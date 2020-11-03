Troubles 'hugely politicised' CBI's new Belfast-born chief Tony Danker

Spokesman for 190,000 UK businesses will draw on his Northern Ireland background

A man who grew up in Belfast's Jewish community during the Troubles has been appointed to one of the most prestigious roles in British business.

Tony Danker (48) officially started his new role as director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) - which claims to represent 190,000 businesses - this month.

He has stepped down as chief executive of Be The Business, a Government and industry-funded body, in order to take up the new role.

His appointment has been hailed as an opportunity for the lobby group to re-establish friendly relations with No.10 amid a political climate in which big business has been perceived by elements in the Government to be "unwilling" to embrace the opportunities of Brexit.

His predecessor Dame Carolyn Fairbairn admitted last week that relations with the Government were strained beyond breaking point.

Mr Danker, a married father-of-two, has pledged to promote "British competitiveness outside the EU", the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday.

He was born in Belfast in 1971 and was a member of the city's small Jewish community and attended the Belfast Royal Academy in the north of the city. Mr Danker now lives in London.

A friend told the newspaper that Mr Danker, who attended Harvard University, will draw on his Northern Ireland background from which he developed an interest in current affairs for his new role.

"Northern Ireland is very important to him," says a friend.

"He grew up watching Northern Irish TV in the 70s and 80s which was often about murder, bombs and politics, so he grew up hugely politicised.

"He has a huge interest in current affairs but is not tribal about British politics, so can broker both sides of an argument."

Earlier this year in an interview with the Mail on Sunday the business expert revealed his love of Belfast blues legend Van Morrison.

He also revealed that ahead of his new CBI role, he had enjoyed taking time out to re-watch "all the great 1980s and 1990s films" as well as rediscovering the joy of frisbee.

Mr Danker brings a wealth of experience to his new appointment.

He has been associated with Labour after he entered front-line politics in 2008 to become a special adviser to the Cabinet Office minister Liam Byrne.

Previously he had worked for the former Chief Rabbi, Lord Jonathan Sacks, between 1994 to 1996.

Mr Danker had given up a position as consultant at McKinsey, a US-based management consulting firm that advises on strategic management to corporations, governments, and other organisations.

A year after he entered the political arena, he was made special adviser to the Treasury.

Following Labour's election defeat in 2010, Mr Danker secured a job in the strategy department of Guardian Media Group, the publisher of The Guardian.

He remained with the media brand for seven years, rising to become chief strategy officer during a period of international expansion.

Danker left the news industry in 2017 as The Guardian embarked on more painful cost-cutting to staunch losses that had been climbing towards £100m.

Sources say he "wanted to be the CEO of something" and the newspaper industry was proving to be a hard slog.

Mr Danker's move into business was initiated by John Lewis chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield, who invited him to lead Be the Business.

The organisation, established with taxpayer funding, aims to tackle Britain's declining productivity by helping businesses modernise and invest more effectively.

Friends insist that despite his Labour links, Mr Danker will work well with the Government and will be keen to restore good relations between it and CBI.

One associate described Mr Danker as a "people person" with an ability to hit it off with everyone from "the guy that owns three hotels in Cornwall to the chairs of Britain's biggest businesses".

He also said he believes that Mr Danker will urge business executives to take more responsibility for the challenges ahead "rather than always looking to the government for the answers".