Truck dealership opens first GB site to ease logistics through NI ports

Mallusk-based Diamond Trucks UK has opened its first GB base on a 4.5-acre site in Warrington

A Mallusk-based approved Renault truck dealership has opened its first GB base on a 4.5-acre site in Warrington, Cheshire.

Diamond Trucks has refurbished an existing 45,000-sq-ft building on the site at Howley Trade Park, where 27 employees will be based at its office and workshop facilities.

The firm is Renault Trucks’ dealer for Northern Ireland, with the new operation expanding its dealer network in the North West region.

It is strategically situated in close proximity to Junction 9 of the M62 motorway, with excellent access to the M56 and M6, and onward routes across the UK and to Ireland.

With growing freight traffic through ports in Northern Ireland, the new Warrington dealership ideally placed to support operators coming into Liverpool, Holyhead and Heysham, the firm said.

Diamond Trucks UK director Iain Latimer said: “A significant investment in our business, the opening of our Warrington site marks an exciting new chapter for Diamond Trucks.

“Alongside our new facilities, we have a great team in place to support local customers.

“We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer service and value, and we are delighted to be welcoming customers to Diamond Trucks UK to experience our service excellence here in the North West.”

Diamond provides a full range of Renault Trucks services, offering new vehicle sales from 2.8 to 44 tonnes including Renault Trucks’ fully electric E-Tech range, as well as selling and supporting vehicles from the Used Trucks by Renault Trucks portfolio.

The Warrington site’s nine-bay workshop includes inspection bays with the latest MOT standard equipment featuring brake testers, shaker plates, headlamp alignment and diagnostic equipment.

A dedicated LCV workshop onsite will look after vans and light commercial vehicles.

A team of 14 experienced technicians will provide all-makes servicing repairs and maintenance, with an approved MOT test centre expected to open imminently.

The team also provide Renault Trucks 24/7 roadside assistance for the North West region.