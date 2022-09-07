Truss’s energy plan a relief to GB but raises tough questions for NI

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s promise in her maiden speech outside Number 10 to take action to deal with rising energy bills should be a relief to households all over the UK.

But for Northern Ireland, where our energy system is very different from Great Britain, any relief is tinged with trepidation.

There is very little detail about her plans, but they are understood to involve a capping of energy bills at £2,500, skipping the increase in the present cap from £1,971 to £3,549 due on October 1.

That would cost the UK Government between £90bn and £130bn as it covers the shortfall between costs to the suppliers and what customers are being charged.

Great Britain’s energy cap doesn't apply in Northern Ireland, as instead we receive intermittent updates from our suppliers about energy increases, with the latest a shocking 56.3% increase from Firmus Energy from October 3. However, our bills are usually lower.

The present level of price increases from electricity and gas suppliers means that many of us will face total energy bills of around £3,000 from next month. So the concept of a £2,500 ceiling is a comfort though it still represents a huge increase on where bills used to be. However, if the price cap hasn't applied here so far, it’s unlikely to be introduced now because our system is so different from Great Britain.

Our biggest complicating factor is that two thirds of homes in Northern Ireland rely on home-heating oil from dozens of different suppliers.

Government intervention on gas or electricity prices is much easier as there are a limited number of suppliers and the system is regulated.

However, oil supply isn't regulated so there’s no system for keeping tabs on suppliers and how they charge their customers, not to mention the fact that many of us change supplier frequently.

Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of energy comparison website Power to Switch, said: “I don't think you can just lift and shift what they're proposed for England, Scotland and Wales and make it work for Northern Ireland.

"But the amount of financial support households are getting in GB has to apply in NI, even if we have to have a different way of making it work for people.”

He said the simplest intervention might be via electricity suppliers, but even that isn’t clear-cut.

In May, then Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced a separate energy discount scheme giving each household a discount of £400 on electricity bills. That is to be applied in Great Britain from October in the form of phased discounts. But even four months on, we still don’t know exactly when or how the scheme will be applied here.

The success of previous UK-wide interventions for emergency financial support, such as the furlough scheme, was down to the simplicity of how they were administered. There were no administrative problems with applying furlough to Northern Ireland.

In her speech, Liz Truss talked about the UK and ‘Britain’ though not the UK’s full title of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’. The ease or otherwise with which her flagship energy policy can be applied here will contribute to the lasting impression of her skills as PM.