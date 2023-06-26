TUI launch flights to Cyprus and Tunisia from Belfast International

TUI has announced that from May 2024 it will carry passengers direct from Belfast International Airport to Cyprus and Tunisia.

In addition, it will double its capacity of flights available from Belfast International Airport to Costa Dorada and Lanzarote.

Flights will take off weekly every Thursday from May 16 until September 12.

Holidaymakers will have the opportunity to discover resorts including Ayia Napa, Nissi Beach, Protaras and Alaminos and can choose from a range of hotels and guest experiences.

Tunisia is a popular holiday destination with its collection of ancient towns and villages offering markets, medinas and mosques.

TUI will operate weekly flights each Sunday from May 26th ‘24 until September 29thh, ‘24 and local holidaymakers can choose from resorts include Hammamet, Monastir, Port El Kantaoui, Skanes, Sousse, Yasmine Hammamet and Mahdia.

TUI will also double their flight programme to Costa Dorada and Lanzarote to provide holidaymakers, with ten and eleven-night holiday options now available.

Welcoming the changes for TUIs Summer 2024 programme, Craig Morgan Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce these exciting additions to our holiday programme for summer 2024 from Belfast International Airport.

“As well as doubling our capacity for holidaymakers travelling to Costa Dorada and Lanzarote we are thrilled to see the welcome return of Larnaca, Cyprus which is among one of our most requested destinations and the popular destination of Tunisia. “

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport, said: “TUI are one of our longest serving customers and we very much welcome the addition of new services to both Larnaca and Tunisia.

“These destinations have long been requested by our passengers and we are delighted that TUI have expanded their range of destinations to include them.”

TUI also recently announced it has doubled capacity of flights from Belfast International Airport to Florida.

From next June, TUI will operate eight departures direct from Belfast to Florida throughout June and July using TUIs own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Flights will take off weekly on Tuesdays and Saturday from 18th June 2024 offering fourteen-night holidays in Orlando.