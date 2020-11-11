Turnover at Spar owner Henderson group up by 7.6%

The group company behind convenience retailer Spar has said conditions have been tough during 2020 following an increase of 7.6% in turnover to £918.1m for 2019.

As it revealed its annual results, food retailer and wholesaler Henderson Group, said strong grocery sales had driven like for like sales growth of 3.9% during 2019. Footfall and spend per basket were also up.

Henderson Retail now operates 96 company-owned stores under the EUROSPAR, SPAR and ViVO brands, while others are operated by independent retailers. It also has a food service operation.

Chief financial officer Ron Whitten added: "We have had a challenging trading year in 2020, with our foodservice company having to make redundancies due to the effect of the pandemic, alongside a negative impact on fuel sales, as a result of fewer cars on the road due to lockdowns and restrictions.

"However, shoppers appreciated the measures taken to provide a safe shopping experience which has been witnessed in increased basket spend and overall growth in retail grocery sales."