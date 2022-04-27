Turnover hits £1.3bn at Northern Ireland’s most profitable family company

Turnover at Northern Ireland’s most profitable family company has grown by 18% to reach £1.3bn, according to it latest accounts.

Companies House records filed this week by W&R Barnett for the year ending July 31 last year also show a 17% increase in pre-tax profits to £51.3m.

The Belfast-based business’s interests range from the international trade in grains and derivatives, molasses trading and making animal feeds, to breeding horses and manufacturing corrugated packaging.

The latest figures show a recovery in its financials after falls of 16% and 5.6% last year for turnover and profits respectively.

In a strategic report filed with the accounts, the directors commented that the level of business and financial position at year end were satisfactory, and that investment in people, products, facilities and acquisitions would continue.

In total, staff costs including wages, social security and other pension costs were £73.8m. Staff numbers climbed from 1,629 to 1,684.

Higher volumes and improved levels of gross profits contributed to the improved figures, a strategic report filed with the accounts said.

However, a “significant” fire in January 2021 at one of its major grain and feed ingredient storage facilities in Ringaskiddy in the Republic had resulted in loss of stock and increased capital costs. The premises are part of its subsidiary R&H Hall Ltd.

But the company said most of the losses are expected to be covered by the proceeds of a claim under its insurance policies. The directors said that they “acknowledge the dedication of staff during this disruption and recognise their commitment in minimising the impact of the fire on both the customers and the business”.

The business said that Brexit presented only a low-level risk, with the group in a strong position to react at the appropriate time to any changes in the relationship between the UK and EU.

And it said that the group’s position in the food supply chain also left it well-insulated from the impact of Covid-19, with no impact felt on demand for its products and services.

The business was founded in 1896 by William Barnett, and is currently led by his descendant, also William.